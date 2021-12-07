Investview reports $2.1M in bitcoin gross revenue for November
Dec. 07, 2021 8:42 AM ETInvestview, Inc. (INVU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Investview (OTCQB:INVU) generated $2.1M in bitcoin gross revenue in November 2021, up 46% Y/Y.
- Gross profit climbed 90% Y/Y to $1.6M, while gross profit margin came at 76%.
- Over 19 months period ending November 2021, the company mined 1,200.18 BTC. It held over 37.95 BTC and over 75,129.23 NDAU as of November 30, 2021.
- Investview reported its FQ2 results last month.
- In other update, Investview's bitcoin mining subsidiary SAFETek completed the strategic relocation of 1,500 Bitcoin ASIC miners to a new higher quality and lower cost hosting facility in October. These mining servers have been cleaned and updated to optimize performance at SAFETek's Bitcoin Miner Repair Facility in Texas. SAFETek also repaired and installed an additional 700 Bitcoin miners through the eepair facility.
- Combined, these relocated and repaired miners will generate ~77 Petahash of mining capacity which, is estimated to generate $830,000 in gross revenue and $650,000 in gross profit in December.