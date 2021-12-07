GATX Corporation announces CEO transition
Dec. 07, 2021 8:59 AM ETGATX Corporation (GATX)By: SA News Team
- GATX (NYSE:GATX) announces Brian A. Kenney will retire as president and CEO, effective April 22, 2022.
- To ensure a seamless transition, Mr. Kenney will continue to serve on GATX's (GATX) board of directors as non-executive chairman until October 31, 2022.
- As part of a long-term succession planning process, the Company's board has appointed Robert C. Lyons, GATX's current executive vice president and president, Rail North America, as the Company's next chief executive officer, effective April 22, 2022.
- Mr. Lyons currently leads the Company’s largest business and previously served as chief financial officer from 2004 to 2018.