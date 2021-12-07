Berry launches return model based on discretionary free cash flow
- Berry Corp. (NASDAQ:BRY) fills in the details of its new shareholder return model to take effect January 1, which the company expects will "provide industry-leading returns."
- Under the new model, Berry plans to allocate discretionary free cash flow, with 60% in the form of cash variable dividends to be paid quarterly, as well as opportunistic debt repurchases, and 40% in the form of discretionary capital, to be used for organic growth.
- "This new return model continues to keep our focus on maintaining production while providing us the opportunity to use our abundant inventory to grow our production," Chairman and CEO Trem Smith says.
- Berry is capable of generating more than $200M in positive cash flow in 2022, Elephant Analytics writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.