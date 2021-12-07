First financial acquires Summit Funding Group
Dec. 07, 2021 9:26 AM ETFirst Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) acquires Cincinnati-based Summit Funding Group, the fourth largest independent equipment financing platform in the United States.
- Upon completion of the transaction, Summit will become a subsidiary of First Financial Bank (FFIN), with current Summit leadership and all associates continuing in their positions, led by Founder and CEO Rick Ross.
- The closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the 4Q21.
- The transaction is expected to be mid-single-digit accretive to first financial's earnings per share in the first-year post-integration (2023), and low-double-digit accretive on a run-rate basis thereafter.