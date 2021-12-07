Limitless Venture acquires 100% of cannabis grow operations and facility in Oklahoma

Dec. 07, 2021 9:25 AM ETLimitless Venture Group Inc. (LVGI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Limitless Venture Group (OTCPK:LVGI) has signed an LOI to acquire 100% of an Oklahoma operating grow facility with both Indoor and outdoor operations, exclusive to LVGI for 60 days from the signing of the LOI.
  • Additionally, they currently have ~400 plants growing indoors and expect to harvest them this month.
  • With the current levels of operations, LVGI surmises there is an ability to grow 1.5 to 2 outdoor harvests. Using the current production numbers that would yield around 1.8K to 2.4K pounds of cannabis annually outdoors.
  • With a saleable low price range of around $1K/pound, LVGI's first year of outdoor production, if all goes well, could be worth between $1.8M and $2.4M.
  • "Our institutional investor has already given LVGI a strong indication of interest in assisting with the financing of this acquisition and is planning a trip to Oklahoma in the very near future to view the property first-hand." states Joseph Francella, CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.