LPL Financial's strategists forecast 4.0 to 4.5% GDP growth in 2022
Dec. 07, 2021 9:27 AM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- "A combination of record stimulus, a healthy consumer, an accommodative Fed, vaccinations, and reopening of businesses all contributed to the big year. In 2022, the economy may be ready for a handoff, back to a greater emphasis on the individual choices of households and businesses," LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Chief Market Strategist Ryan Detrick commented.
- With economy moving more to mid-cycle, LPL strategists forecast 4.0 to 4.5% GDP growth in 2022; Fiscal and monetary policies played big roles in the economic recovery in 2021, but LPL's strategists see 2022 playing out as a handoff.
- It expects solid economic and earnings growth in 2022 to help stocks deliver additional gains next year; S&P 500 could be fairly valued at 5,000 to 5,100 at the end of 2022.
- The firm expects interest rates to move modestly higher in 2022 based on near-term inflation expectations above historical trends and improving growth expectations once the impact of the COVID-19 Delta and Omicron variants recede.
- The 2022 forecast for the 10-year Treasury yield is 1.75 to 2%.