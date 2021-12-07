Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones extend gains in the early session
Dec. 07, 2021 9:32 AM ETBy: SA News Team
- At the open: (12/07/2021)
- Dow +0.98% to 35,571.05. S&P +1.31% to 4,651.89. Nasdaq +1.91% to 15,516.10.
- Treasurys: 30-year -0.21%. 10-yr -0.14%. 5-yr -0.14%.
- Commodities: Crude +2.79% to $71.43. Gold +0.07% to $1,780.80.
- Currencies: Euro -0.4% vs. dollar. Yen +0.21%. Pound +0.36%.
- Q3 productivity, cost measures (non-farm) drop more than expected, largest decline since six decades.
- Goods and services trade deficit falls sharply in November.
- Previously (Dec. 7): Hot Stocks: INTC to list Mobileye; AZO earnings; MIME takeover; AAL CEO transition; SI capital raise.