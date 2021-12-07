ViacomCBS, CJ ENM team on global deal for Korean entertainment
- ViacomCBS (VIAC +0.7%, VIACA +0.2%) has a global content partnership with CJ ENM, a move that will bring streaming service Paramount+ to South Korea next year.
- Financial terms weren't disclosed.
- The deal includes co-productions for original series and films, and content licensing and distribution across the two companies' streaming services.
- South Korea will represent the first move of Paramount+ into the Asian market, in partnership with TVING, CJ ENM's service.
- Among various aspects of the team-up, Paramount Television Studios and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon will co-develop and product English-language scripted series based on the latter's titles for Paramount+; they'll look to distribute one theatrical movie a year in various territories; they'll license EJ ENM's library for Paramount+, and co-finance new Korean series for global distribution; and ad-supported Pluto TV will launch a dedicated CJ ENM branded channel.
- ViacomCBS recently sealed a $1.85 billion deal to sell off its CBS Studio Center facility, part of a move toward shedding legacy assets to get lighter.