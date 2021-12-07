Mack-Cali now called Veris Residential, new trading symbol "VRE"

Dec. 07, 2021 9:36 AM ETVeris Residential, Inc. (VRE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Mack-Cali Realty (CLI +0.4%) rebranded itself to Veris Residential, reflecting the company's new strategic direction and corporate values as it transitions into a pure-play multifamily REIT and seeks to generate long-term value for shareholders.
  • It will continue to trade on NYSE and will trade under the symbol, "VRE", effective Dec.10.
  • Over the past several months, Mack-Cali has made significant progress in achieving its strategic objectives of simplifying its business, strengthening its balance sheet, and enhancing its operational platform.
  • This progress has included $1B+ of suburban asset sales, the repayment of all corporate level recourse debt, an extensive internal reorganization resulting in $5M of run-rate cash expense savings, and a renewed commitment to ESG best practices.
  • The company's current multifamily portfolio has a sector-leading average property age of only 7 years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.