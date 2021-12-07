Mack-Cali now called Veris Residential, new trading symbol "VRE"
Dec. 07, 2021 9:36 AM ETVeris Residential, Inc. (VRE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Mack-Cali Realty (CLI +0.4%) rebranded itself to Veris Residential, reflecting the company's new strategic direction and corporate values as it transitions into a pure-play multifamily REIT and seeks to generate long-term value for shareholders.
- It will continue to trade on NYSE and will trade under the symbol, "VRE", effective Dec.10.
- Over the past several months, Mack-Cali has made significant progress in achieving its strategic objectives of simplifying its business, strengthening its balance sheet, and enhancing its operational platform.
- This progress has included $1B+ of suburban asset sales, the repayment of all corporate level recourse debt, an extensive internal reorganization resulting in $5M of run-rate cash expense savings, and a renewed commitment to ESG best practices.
- The company's current multifamily portfolio has a sector-leading average property age of only 7 years.