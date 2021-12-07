DraftKings rallies after inking deal to launch pro football player NFTs
Dec. 07, 2021 9:39 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- DraftKings (DKNG +4.5%) shoots higher after the company announces a deal with the NFL Players Association and licensing firm OneTeam Partners to launch gamified NFT collections.
- The agreement grants DraftKings licensing rights for active NFL players, including the authentic use of name, image and likeness.
- The NFTs will debut on DraftKings Marketplace during the 2022-2023 NFL season.
- The company continues to position itself as a leader in the sports NFT market.
- "The future of fandom is unfolding in front of us, and few organizations beyond DraftKings are as equipped to capitalize on the increasing intersection between sports and NFTs that will be cornerstones of engagement and entertainment within Web3," says DraftKings Marketplace exec Beth Beiriger.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on DKNG flipped to Very Bearish on November 24.