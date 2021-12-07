EVgo chosen for proposed awards of $1.7M in grant funding by State of California
Dec. 07, 2021 9:47 AM ETEVgo, Inc. (EVGO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- EVgo (EVGO +5.4%) was selected for proposed awards for various grants from the California Air Resources Board through the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) to install new high powered direct current fast chargers to help the state meet its transportation electrification goals.
- The five proposed awards are funded by the California Volkswagen Mitigation Environmental Trust and support the state's ZEV Action Plan.
- Currently, EVgo has 330+ sites and 820 fast charging stalls across California; new set of sites will add 5 more fast charging locations, 38 charging stalls, including one large site in Los Angeles with 18 charging stalls enabling more retail drivers and fleets around the city to make the transition to electric vehicles.
- Shares traded 7% higher premarket.