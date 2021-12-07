CSG Systems adjust convertible notes conversion amid Q4 dividend
Dec. 07, 2021 9:48 AM ETCSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) will adjust the conversion rate for its outstanding 4.25% Senior Convertible Notes issued in March 2016 as a result of its fourth quarter dividend of $0.25 per share on its common stock.
- CSG’s 2016 convertible notes mature on March 15, 2036 and the original $230,000,000 aggregate principal amount remains outstanding.
- Effective December 2, 2021, the conversion rate for the 2016 convertible notes has been adjusted to 17.7621 shares for each $1,000 in principal amount of 2016 convertible notes, equivalent to a conversion price of approximately $56.30 per share of CSG common stock.
- CSGS is +0.369% to $54.38
- Source: Press Release