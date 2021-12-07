ETFs observe a spike in inflows led by S&P 500 tracking funds
Dec. 07, 2021 10:13 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), VOO, LQDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Exchange traded funds continue their surging capital inflows as Monday they attracted over $12B in net new money inflows, three times their daily average, according to Bloomberg data provided by Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas.
- S&P 500 tracking ETFs SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) attracted together more than $4.1B in new money on Monday, which is greater than the $4B daily average inflows for all ETFs combined. SPY took in $2.63B, and VOO brought in $1.56B.
- So far in 2021, VOO has been the world's top ETF inflow leader as the fund has attracted $49.89B while SPY is the fourth largest inflow leader garnering $17.64B according to ETF.com.
- The iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD), which invests in investment-grade corporate bonds, has been the year's largest ETF outflow detractor, as the fund has experienced $15.48B in outflows. However, on Monday, the fund was the tenth largest inflow leader, taking in $414M.
- Year-to-date price action: SPY +22.7%, VOO +22.7%, and LQD -3.29%.
