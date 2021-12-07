Wayfair to open brick-and-mortar stores in 2022
Dec. 07, 2021 10:28 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: SA News Team
- Wayfair (W +3.4%) will open three new brick-and-mortar retail stores for its speciality retail brands AllModern and Joss & Main in 2022. All three stores will be located in Massachussetts.
- These locations will be the first in a series of openings as Wayfair plans to launch additional stores representing all five of its brands over the next two years. Wayfair has previously dabbled in the physical space, opening a smaller format retail store at the Natick Mall in 2019 that closed after 15 months.
- The primarily-online furniture retailer hopes to create an omnichannel shopping experience by allowing customers to engage with the brands they know in an innovative format that blends in-store and online shopping.
- The move comes after Wayfair reported a 19% Y/Y revenue drop in Q3 and customers placed fewer orders.