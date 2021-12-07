SinglePoint subsidiary BOX Pure Air nabs repeat orders from North and South Carolina School Districts
Dec. 07, 2021 10:28 AM ETSinglepoint, Inc. (SING)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- SinglePoint (OTCQB:SING -3.0%) subsidiary BOX Pure Air, company dedicated to creating safe, clean air zones to improve overall air quality and general health, received additional purchasing agreements with schools in North Carolina and South Carolina that earlier purchased BOX Pure Air units to protect their students and staff.
- The additional purchase orders of the Apex 2.0 units will be utilized in high congregated areas such as the cafeteria.
- "These orders of Apex 2.0 units show a continued interest from schools working to address needs in large gathering areas where rules can be difficult to enforce and students may be in close contact," CEO Ryan Cowell commented.
- Based on the feedback received to-date and the growing need in indoor air quality obstacles, the company expects to see more orders from schools in the Carolinas and beyond.