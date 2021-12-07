Why Restaurant Brands International is higher because of Justin Bieber
Dec. 07, 2021 11:24 AM ETRestaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Evercore ISI upgrades Restaurant Brands International (QSR +4.4%) to an Outperform rating and hikes its price target to $72.
- The firm modestly increases same-store sales estimates on Tim Hortons Canada due in part to a successful Justin Bieber promotion that is providing an additional near-term lift to loyalty membership and already-improving multi-year sales trends.
- Evercore's QSR breakdown: "We have seen important foundational improvement at the brand (47% of EBITDA), including loyalty, digital marketing, food innovation and coffee improvements. While Burger King US SSS trends have improved in 4Q versus -2% SSS in 3Q, we still see that segment (17% of EBITDA) as a problem area. However, the struggling Burger King US is increasingly surrounded by RBI’s other growth drivers."
- Looking ahead, analyst David Palmer and team believe a stabilizing Tim Hortons will be helpful to the company’s reputation among Canadian investors.
- Of note to income investors, QSR offers a much higher dividend yield than restaurant sector peers.