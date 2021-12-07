Usio extends payment solutions deal with Voyager Digital
Dec. 07, 2021 11:38 AM ETVoyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVF), USIOBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Usio (USIO +8.5%) extends exclusive payment solutions agreement with Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) for another 3-year.
- Under the deal, Usio will continue to provide automated clearing house payment processing solutions to the cryptocurrency platform-Voyager Digital-under a relationship that began in 2018.
- "It remains the foundation of our growing relationship with Voyager, that now includes our role as program manager and processor for their newly introduced debit card, as well as incorporating Voyager’s technology into our card processing solutions to enable the merchants Usio serves to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment in-person, online, via electronic invoice and text-to-pay, among others," says Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio.
