F45 Training gains after Jefferies initiated coverage with a Buy rating; sees 'compelling' entry point
Dec. 07, 2021 1:13 PM ETF45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Jefferies analyst Randal Konik has initiated coverage on F45 Training Holdings (FXLV +9.3%) with a buy rating and $23 price target.
- Analyst Randal Konik is optimistic on F45's differentiated boutique fitness classes and rapidly growing studio footprint are likely to further solidify its competitive positioning.
- He views its asset-light, highly visible revenue model and ability to accelerate initial studio openings resembling those of other successful fitness players, including Planet Fitness (PLNT) and Xponential Fitness (XPOF), and sees F45 shares trading at a "compelling" entry point with the stock down big since the company's IPO.
- Earlier, F45 Training gains after Kennedy Lewis Investment Management buys more shares.