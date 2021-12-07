BP buys EV fleet charging provider Amply Power, boosting entry into U.S.
- BP (BP +0.9%) agrees to acquire U.S. electric vehicle charging provider Amply Power for an undisclosed sum, taking its first major step into electrification in the U.S.
- California-based Amply serves fleets that operate trucks, transit and school buses, vans and light-duty vehicles.
- Amply will continue to operate independently as part of BP's global portfolio of businesses.
- BP says it aims to nearly double earnings by 2030 from its global convenience and mobility businesses from ~$5B in 2019 while building its global network of EV charging points from 11K today to more than 70K.
- BP recently unveiled plans for a major green hydrogen project in northeast England.