BP buys EV fleet charging provider Amply Power, boosting entry into U.S.

Dec. 07, 2021 2:33 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor14 Comments

Gas Prices Drop Below A Dollar A Gallon In Parts Of Michigan

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images News

  • BP (BP +0.9%) agrees to acquire U.S. electric vehicle charging provider Amply Power for an undisclosed sum, taking its first major step into electrification in the U.S.
  • California-based Amply serves fleets that operate trucks, transit and school buses, vans and light-duty vehicles.
  • Amply will continue to operate independently as part of BP's global portfolio of businesses.
  • BP says it aims to nearly double earnings by 2030 from its global convenience and mobility businesses from ~$5B in 2019 while building its global network of EV charging points from 11K today to more than 70K.
  • BP recently unveiled plans for a major green hydrogen project in northeast England.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.