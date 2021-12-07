Airbus delivered 58 jets in November, needs big month to hit full-year target

Dec. 07, 2021 3:44 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSY), EADSFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Airbus A350 XWB passenger plane

VanderWolf-Images/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) reports delivering 58 aircraft and 318 new orders in November, a month that included a strong showing at the Dubai Airshow.
  • But 75 jets were cancelled, including 28 A320neos for Mexico's Interjet, which halted operations last December.
  • Between January and November, Airbus delivered 518 jets and sold 610, or a net total of 368 after adjusting for cancellations.
  • The company will need to ramp up monthly deliveries to 82 in December to meet a full-year target of 600, and deliveries frequently surge to close out the year, but industry watchers sat supply chain problems have slowed the pace of deliveries from Germany.
  • Airbus delivered 36 planes in October, compared with 40 each in August and September.
