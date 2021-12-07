P3 Health Partners sheds 13% in second post-SPAC session, erasing first-day rally

Dec. 07, 2021 3:56 PM ETP3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol. Colored papers with word "SPAC" on beautiful wooden background, copy space. Business and SPAC, special purpose acquisition company concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) sank more than 10% Tuesday as the medical-care company gave back a first-day pop it enjoyed Monday after going public at about a $2.3B value via a SPAC deal.
  • PIII fell as much as 15.4% to $9.10 before partly recovering to trade 13.8% lower at $9.32 shortly before 4 p.m. ET.
  • The move reversed a 13.5% first-day rally that PIII scored on Monday, its first day following a special purpose acquisition company merger with Foresight Acquisition Corp. I. The two firms agreed in May to a tie-up that included a private investment in public equity (PIPE) backed by accounts managed by Fidelity and Janus Henderson Investors.
  • However, P3 (PIII) is trading essentially flat from the $9.48 that Foresight Acquisition Corp. I closed last Friday for a final time before turning over its listing to PIII. The stock is also 3.7% below the $9.68 that Foresight closed at on May 25 just prior to the merger’s announcement.
  • P3 teams up with local doctors to handle back-office functions and offer economies of scale, with an emphasis on physicians who serve Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients. The firm currently operates in around a dozen U.S. markets.
  • PIII specializes in so-called “value-based” care, where doctors receive set amounts for each patient whose health they oversee rather than getting separate payments for every service like an office visit or medical test.
