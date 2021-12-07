P3 Health Partners sheds 13% in second post-SPAC session, erasing first-day rally
Dec. 07, 2021 3:56 PM ETP3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) sank more than 10% Tuesday as the medical-care company gave back a first-day pop it enjoyed Monday after going public at about a $2.3B value via a SPAC deal.
- PIII fell as much as 15.4% to $9.10 before partly recovering to trade 13.8% lower at $9.32 shortly before 4 p.m. ET.
- The move reversed a 13.5% first-day rally that PIII scored on Monday, its first day following a special purpose acquisition company merger with Foresight Acquisition Corp. I. The two firms agreed in May to a tie-up that included a private investment in public equity (PIPE) backed by accounts managed by Fidelity and Janus Henderson Investors.
- However, P3 (PIII) is trading essentially flat from the $9.48 that Foresight Acquisition Corp. I closed last Friday for a final time before turning over its listing to PIII. The stock is also 3.7% below the $9.68 that Foresight closed at on May 25 just prior to the merger’s announcement.
- P3 teams up with local doctors to handle back-office functions and offer economies of scale, with an emphasis on physicians who serve Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients. The firm currently operates in around a dozen U.S. markets.
- PIII specializes in so-called “value-based” care, where doctors receive set amounts for each patient whose health they oversee rather than getting separate payments for every service like an office visit or medical test.
