Franchise Group guides FY2022 EPS and revenue above consensus
Dec. 07, 2021 4:09 PM ETFranchise Group, Inc. (FRG)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Franchise Group (FRG +1.9%) provides investors with an update for its fiscal year 2022 outlook.
- The company expects adjusted EPS of approximately $5.00 vs consensus of $4.67 and revenue around $4.45B vs consensus of $4.19B.
- Net income is projected to ~$180M, or $4.20 per share, and adjusted EBTIDA is forecast to ~$450M. The company says it hopes to reduce net debt to approximately $1.1B from $1.7B by the end of FY2022.
- The company anticipates it will complete the sale of non-core assets acquired from W.S. Badcock Corporation by the end of FQ2 2022. Franchise Group acquired W.S. Badcock for $580M at the end of November.