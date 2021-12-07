Couchbase EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue

Dec. 07, 2021 4:17 PM ETCouchbase, Inc. (BASE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beats by $0.06; GAAP EPS of -$0.37 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $30.8M (+20.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.38M.
  • Press Release
  • Total ARR for the quarter was $122.3M, an increase of 21% Y/Y
  • Gross margin for the quarter was 87.9%
  • FQ4 financial outlook: total revenue expected between $33.9 million and $34.1 million (consensus: $33.96M); total ARR between $129 million and $130 million; and Non-GAAP operating loss between $10.6 million and $10.2 million.
  • FY22 Outlook: total revenue expected between $122.4 million and $122.6 million (consensus: $121.02M); total ARR between $129 million and $130 million; and Non-GAAP operating loss between $47.0 million and $46.6 million.
  • Shares -5.45% AH
