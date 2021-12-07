Dave & Buster's EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue
- Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.21 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $317.98M (+191.6% Y/Y) misses by $1.76M.
- Shares +6.13%.
- Press Release
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 47.4% from the third quarter of 2019 to $68.2 million, or 21.5% of revenue.
- Comparable store sales increased 1.1% compared with the same period in 2019.
- Outlook: Q4 Comparable store sales to be slightly positive compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, Q4 Adj. EBITDA margin to increase by approximately 200 bps Y/Y, A total of four new store openings during fiscal year 2021 and the relocation of one existing location, Fiscal 2021 capital additions of approximately $100 million.