Adicet Bio slips on common stock offering
Dec. 07, 2021 4:23 PM ETAdicet Bio, Inc. (ACET)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) has lost ~2.5% in the post-market after the company announced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. A 30-day option allowing underwriters to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of the common stock at the public offering price (net of underwriting discounts and commissions) is also under consideration.
- Jefferies and Guggenheim Securities operate as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. The offering is subject to market conditions and other conditions, the company said, adding that there is no assurance whether or when it will be completed or regarding the terms and actual size of the offering.
- In terms of current analyst ratings, Adicet Bio (ACET) has garnered only Bullish ratings on Wall Street. It has an average price target of $30.67.