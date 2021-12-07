Toll Brothers EPS beats by $0.54, beats on revenue

Dec. 07, 2021 4:35 PM ETToll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL): FQ4 GAAP EPS of $3.02 beats by $0.54.
  • Revenue of $3.04B (+19.2% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
  • Shares +1.51%.
  • Press Release
  • Net signed contract value was $3.00 billion, up 10% compared to FY 2020’s fourth quarter; contracted homes were 2,957, down 13%.
  • Backlog value was $9.50 billion at fourth quarter end, up 49% compared to FY 2020’s fourth quarter; homes in backlog were 10,302, up 32%.
  • Home sales gross margin was 23.5%, compared to FY 2020’s fourth quarter home sales gross margin of 20.1%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.