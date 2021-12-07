Toll Brothers EPS beats by $0.54, beats on revenue
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL): FQ4 GAAP EPS of $3.02 beats by $0.54.
- Revenue of $3.04B (+19.2% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- Net signed contract value was $3.00 billion, up 10% compared to FY 2020’s fourth quarter; contracted homes were 2,957, down 13%.
- Backlog value was $9.50 billion at fourth quarter end, up 49% compared to FY 2020’s fourth quarter; homes in backlog were 10,302, up 32%.
- Home sales gross margin was 23.5%, compared to FY 2020’s fourth quarter home sales gross margin of 20.1%.