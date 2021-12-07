Vacation rental firm Vacasa ticks lower in first day of trading after de-spacing
Dec. 07, 2021 4:36 PM ETVacasa, Inc. (VCSA)SOND, ABNBBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Vacation rental management firm Vacasa (VCSA) was largely unchanged in its first day of trading after completing a de-spacing deal.
- Vacasa was formed out of a SPAC deal with TPG Pace Solutions Corp.
- Vacasa has access to more than 35,000 homes across its platform in North America, Belize and Costa Rica. While Vacasa to some extent competes with AirBnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) for tiny piece of its business, its more of a supplier to the industry behemoth.
- "We're feeling really good about next year," Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts said in a phone interview with Seeking Alpha. "We have not seen any negative impact from the omicron strain.''
- Vacasa’s investors, including Silver Lake, Riverwood Capital, Level Equity, Altos Ventures, Adams Street and NewSpring Capital.
- "We do all of the necessary work for a homeowner to rent their property," Roberts said. "We create the supply. We are the largest and only scaled platform in the country."
- Vacasa is not the only vacation rental company that is the SPAC structure to public. Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) announced in late April it was taking Sonder Holdings public.