Vacation rental firm Vacasa ticks lower in first day of trading after de-spacing

Dec. 07, 2021 4:36 PM ETVacasa, Inc. (VCSA)SOND, ABNBBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Time away from the world...or not quite

pixdeluxe/E+ via Getty Images

  • Vacation rental management firm Vacasa (VCSA) was largely unchanged in its first day of trading after completing a de-spacing deal.
  • Vacasa was formed out of a SPAC deal with TPG Pace Solutions Corp.
  • Vacasa has access to more than 35,000 homes across its platform in North America, Belize and Costa Rica. While Vacasa to some extent competes with AirBnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) for tiny piece of its business, its more of a supplier to the industry behemoth.
  • "We're feeling really good about next year," Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts said in a phone interview with Seeking Alpha. "We have not seen any negative impact from the omicron strain.''
  • Vacasa’s investors, including Silver Lake, Riverwood Capital, Level Equity, Altos Ventures, Adams Street and NewSpring Capital.
  • "We do all of the necessary work for a homeowner to rent their property," Roberts said. "We create the supply. We are the largest and only scaled platform in the country."
  • Vacasa is not the only vacation rental company that is the SPAC structure to public. Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) announced in late April it was taking Sonder Holdings public.
