Pzena Investment's November AUM marks a 22.4% Y/Y growth

Dec. 07, 2021 4:45 PM ETPzena Investment Management, Inc (PZN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) reports prelim assets under management of $49.8B for November 2021 compared to $40.7B in year ago month and $53B in October 2021.
  • Total U.S. value strategies increased to $17.5B from $14B in year ago month and $18.3B in October, while total global and non-U.S. value strategies rose significantly to $32.3B from $26.7B in year ago month.
  • Pzena Funds stood at $2.6B compared to $2.8B in October 2021 and $2.4B in year ago month.
  • October AUM of $53B was compared to $50.8B in September and $33.4B in year ago month.
