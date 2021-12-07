Rocket Lab rises after earning repeat order from Earth imaging company

  • Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) announces that it has signed a deal with Japanese Earth imaging company Synspective to carry out three dedicated Electron launches.
  • The first two missions are scheduled for lift-off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in 2022, with a third to follow in 2023. Each mission will deploy a single StriX satellite, growing Synspective’s synthetic aperture radar constellation.
  • Synspective plans to launch a constellation of more than 30 SAR satellites designed to collate data of metropolitan centers on a daily basis to support urban development planning. Rocket Lab has already launched one satellite in December 2020.
  • RKLB shares are up 1.40% AH.
  • SA contributor Cestrian Space Select has Rocket Lab as one of its top two picks in the sector due to long-term vision and strong financial management.
