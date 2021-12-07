Rocket Lab rises after earning repeat order from Earth imaging company
Dec. 07, 2021 5:00 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: SA News Team7 Comments
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) announces that it has signed a deal with Japanese Earth imaging company Synspective to carry out three dedicated Electron launches.
- The first two missions are scheduled for lift-off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in 2022, with a third to follow in 2023. Each mission will deploy a single StriX satellite, growing Synspective’s synthetic aperture radar constellation.
- Synspective plans to launch a constellation of more than 30 SAR satellites designed to collate data of metropolitan centers on a daily basis to support urban development planning. Rocket Lab has already launched one satellite in December 2020.
- RKLB shares are up 1.40% AH.
- SA contributor Cestrian Space Select has Rocket Lab as one of its top two picks in the sector due to long-term vision and strong financial management.