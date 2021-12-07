Broadcom agrees to acquire computer software firm AppNeta

Dec. 07, 2021 5:42 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has agreed to acquire Boston, Massachusetts-based computer software company AppNeta.
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • AppNeta specializes in network performance monitoring solution that offers visibility into the end-user experience of any application, from any location, at any time.
  • The acquisition brings together AppNeta's scalable end-to-end visibility with Broadcom's infrastructure and AIOps capabilities, enabling large, distributed enterprises to identify issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur.
  • "We are excited about the new Digital Experience Management (NYSEARCA:DEM) capabilities AppNeta will add to our DX NetOps network monitoring solutions. Hybrid cloud deployments, work from home and prevalence of SaaS-based applications have made enterprises incredibly reliant on the Internet to deliver business- critical applications to employees and customers," said Serge Lucio, vice president and general manager, Enterprise Software Division, Broadcom.
  • Read a recent analysis on Broadcom, where SA contributor JR Research discusses how the stock is trading near its peak valuations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.