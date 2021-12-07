Broadcom agrees to acquire computer software firm AppNeta
Dec. 07, 2021 5:42 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) has agreed to acquire Boston, Massachusetts-based computer software company AppNeta.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- AppNeta specializes in network performance monitoring solution that offers visibility into the end-user experience of any application, from any location, at any time.
- The acquisition brings together AppNeta's scalable end-to-end visibility with Broadcom's infrastructure and AIOps capabilities, enabling large, distributed enterprises to identify issues that affect network and business-critical cloud application performance, regardless of where they occur.
- "We are excited about the new Digital Experience Management (NYSEARCA:DEM) capabilities AppNeta will add to our DX NetOps network monitoring solutions. Hybrid cloud deployments, work from home and prevalence of SaaS-based applications have made enterprises incredibly reliant on the Internet to deliver business- critical applications to employees and customers," said Serge Lucio, vice president and general manager, Enterprise Software Division, Broadcom.
