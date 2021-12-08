Rent the Runway rebounds some 20% from post-IPO lows heading into earnings
Dec. 07, 2021 7:21 PM ETRent the Runway, Inc. (RENT), SFIXBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) rallied more than 20% intraday Tuesday, bouncing off of a post-IPO low hit one day earlier as the popular clothing-rental platform prepares to release its first earnings report as a public company.
- RENT rose as much as 21.7% intraday to $13.37 before settling back some to end Tuesday’s session at $12.81, ahead 16.6% for the day. That marked a sharp reversal for the stock, which sank 30.8% in less than two weeks to close Monday at a $10.99 all-low low.
- Rent the Runway (RENT) went public some five weeks ago through an upsized initial public offering that priced at $21 a share -- the top of its expected range. RENT briefly popped 18% in its first trading session to peak at $24.77 intraday, but then fell back and has been mostly grinding lower ever since.
- The stock fell especially sharply in recent days as the market backed away from many recent IPOs in an apparent risk-off move amid fears of Federal Reserve tapering and the COVID Omicron variant. In fact, RENT is still 31% below its IPO price even with Tuesday’s rebound.
- The stock could face even more volatility later this week after Rent the Runway (RENT) releases its Q3 results after the bell on Wednesday. Analyst consensus estimates call for about a $0.96 loss on $53.4M of revenues.
- However, rival clothing platform StitchFix (NASDAQ:SFIX) sank some 17% after-hours on Tuesday after that firm issuing downbeat forward guidance despite beating analysts’ earnings estimates.
- Still, the two firms aren’t exact competitors. StitchFix sells clothes curated to match each customer’s personal style, whereas Rent the Runway (RENT) leases clothes via one-time rentals and monthly subscription boxes. RENT also sells used clothing.
- Either way, Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor recently analyzed RENT and wrote that the stock “has red flags all over the place.”