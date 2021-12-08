Rent the Runway rebounds some 20% from post-IPO lows heading into earnings

Dec. 07, 2021 7:21 PM ETRent the Runway, Inc. (RENT), SFIXBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor

Polka dot summer brown dress, suede wedge sandals, eco straw tote bag, cosmetics on a light background, top view. Women"s clothing set

OksanaKiian/iStock via Getty Images

  • Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) rallied more than 20% intraday Tuesday, bouncing off of a post-IPO low hit one day earlier as the popular clothing-rental platform prepares to release its first earnings report as a public company.
  • RENT rose as much as 21.7% intraday to $13.37 before settling back some to end Tuesday’s session at $12.81, ahead 16.6% for the day. That marked a sharp reversal for the stock, which sank 30.8% in less than two weeks to close Monday at a $10.99 all-low low.
  • Rent the Runway (RENT) went public some five weeks ago through an upsized initial public offering that priced at $21 a share -- the top of its expected range. RENT briefly popped 18% in its first trading session to peak at $24.77 intraday, but then fell back and has been mostly grinding lower ever since.
  • The stock fell especially sharply in recent days as the market backed away from many recent IPOs in an apparent risk-off move amid fears of Federal Reserve tapering and the COVID Omicron variant. In fact, RENT is still 31% below its IPO price even with Tuesday’s rebound.
  • The stock could face even more volatility later this week after Rent the Runway (RENT) releases its Q3 results after the bell on Wednesday. Analyst consensus estimates call for about a $0.96 loss on $53.4M of revenues.
  • However, rival clothing platform StitchFix (NASDAQ:SFIX) sank some 17% after-hours on Tuesday after that firm issuing downbeat forward guidance despite beating analysts’ earnings estimates.
  • Still, the two firms aren’t exact competitors. StitchFix sells clothes curated to match each customer’s personal style, whereas Rent the Runway (RENT) leases clothes via one-time rentals and monthly subscription boxes. RENT also sells used clothing.
  • Either way, Seeking Alpha contributor The Value Investor recently analyzed RENT and wrote that the stock “has red flags all over the place.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.