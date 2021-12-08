Energy Transfer must dredge lake, pay $4M in Mariner East pipeline spill
Dec. 07, 2021 (ET)
- In a settlement that will allow construction of the Mariner East pipeline to resume, Energy Transfer's (NYSE:ET) Sunoco subsidiary agrees to clean up a contaminated lake and pay more than $4M for spilling thousands of gallons of drilling fluids last year at a state park in Chester County, Pa.
- The company spilled up to 28K gallons of drilling mud into the 535-acre Marsh Creek Lake during construction of the pipeline in August 2020, which caused a shutdown of part of the lake and a halt to construction along a one-mile-long stretch of pipe.
- The agreement allows Sunoco Pipeline LLC to resume construction of the pipeline with a new route and a different construction method that will eliminate the use of drilling fluids.
- The settlement comes two months after Pennsylvania's Attorney General filed 48 criminal charges against the company related to Mariner East construction.