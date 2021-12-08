Asia-Pacific indices in green; Japan annualized Q3 GDP contracted 3.6%
Dec. 08, 2021 1:15 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan +1.39%. Japan's economy shrank 3.6% in Q3, worse than initial estimate of a 3.0% and revised median forecast of 3.1% contraction.
- On a quarter-on-quarter basis GDP fell 0.9%, slightly lower than the initial reading and forecast for a 0.8% drop.
- China +0.92%.
- Hong Kong +0.02%.
- Australia +1.25%.
- Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones rose 492.40 points, or 1.4%, to 35,719.43, S&P 500 added 2.07% to 4,686.75 and Nasdaq jumped 3% to 15,686.92.
- On Covid front, Pfizer's shot has been shown to provide a partial shield against the Omicron variant in a South African study.
- Also, GSK said on Tuesday its antibody-based COVID-19 therapy with partner Vir Biotechnology is effective against all mutations of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.
- Oil prices fell as investors waited for an assessment of full impact of the Omicron variant on global economy and fuel demand as well as the effectiveness of existing vaccines.
- Brent crude futures dropped 0.3%, to $75.25 a barrel, U.S. crude was down 0.3% at $71.82/barrel.
- Gold prices rose as U.S. Treasury yields and dollar eased, with investor focus shifting to key inflation data due this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's decision to taper its stimulus, Reuters reports.
- Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,788.33 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,789.50. Spot silver rose 0.1% to $22.49 an ounce. Platinum gained 1.1% to $961.55 and palladium added 0.1% to $1,855.18.
- U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.25%; S&P 500 +0.36%; Nasdaq +0.47%.