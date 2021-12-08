Brunswick expands production capacity of Reynosa manufacturing facility by 60%
Dec. 08, 2021 6:07 AM ETBrunswick Corporation (BC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has purchased land in Reynosa, Mexico, adjacent to its current boat manufacturing facility, which will expand its boat manufacturing capacity.
- This will add 150,000 square feet to the current facility, and providing a total of 385,000 square feet of manufacturing footprint for its award-winning Bayliner, Trophy, Heyday, Sea Ray, and Lund brands.
- The expansion will increase production capability by close to 60% and will create more than 600 jobs in the local economy.
- The first boat is expected to come off the line in late 2023.
- “Demand for our products continue to exceed supply, and we have an immediate need to increase capacity to meet the needs of our global customers,” said Aine Denari, Brunswick Boat Group president. “This is an exciting step for Brunswick and our Venture Group as we work to meet this strong demand as well as replenish historically low field inventory levels.”
- This is the fourth major expansion for the company's Boat Group in 2021 and is consistent with the plans to increase capacity efficiently and cost-effectively.