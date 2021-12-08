Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones rally and close positive in choppy trading session
Dec. 08, 2021 12:39 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)DJI, INDUBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Stock market leadership reverses in afternoon trading, with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) ending +0.6%, the S&P (SP500) finishing +0.3%, and the Dow (DJI) concluding +0.1%.
- S&P sectors close out mixed, with Health Care at the top. Financials and Consumer Staples settle at the bottom and Info Tech edges into the green.
- Treasury yields popped higher after the JOLTS report.
- The 10-year Treasury yield rose 4 basis points to 1.52%, but the 2-year is now down 1 basis point to 0.68%.
- October's JOLTS report showed that job openings unexpectedly rose above 11M for the month, while the quits rate dipped.
- "The ratio of unemployed workers to job openings hits a new all time high," Indeed economist Nick Bunker tweets. "There were 67 unemployed workers per 100 job openings in October 2021."
- "While quitting declined in October, the quits rate is still elevated,' he adds. "And for that you can thank industries like bars, restaurants, hotels, retail and manufacturing."
- Demand for workers is high in those industries, which could indicate employees leaving for greener pastures. That's a good sign for the labor market but something that could increase inflationary pressures.
- Among active stocks, cruise stocks top the S&P gainers list on encouragement about vaccine efficacy.
- Brown-Forman is among the weakest following results.
- Cathie Wood's transparency ETF makes its debut.
- This morning, Credit Suisse boosted its 2022 forecast on the S&P to 5,200.