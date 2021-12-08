Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones rally and close positive in choppy trading session

Dec. 08, 2021 12:39 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)DJI, INDUBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor20 Comments

Wall Street New York City

aluxum/E+ via Getty Images

  • Stock market leadership reverses in afternoon trading, with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) ending +0.6%, the S&P (SP500) finishing +0.3%, and the Dow (DJI) concluding +0.1%.
  • S&P sectors close out mixed, with Health Care at the top. Financials and Consumer Staples settle at the bottom and Info Tech edges into the green.
  • Treasury yields popped higher after the JOLTS report.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield rose 4 basis points to 1.52%, but the 2-year is now down 1 basis point to 0.68%.
  • October's JOLTS report showed that job openings unexpectedly rose above 11M for the month, while the quits rate dipped.
  • "The ratio of unemployed workers to job openings hits a new all time high," Indeed economist Nick Bunker tweets. "There were 67 unemployed workers per 100 job openings in October 2021."
  • "While quitting declined in October, the quits rate is still elevated,' he adds. "And for that you can thank industries like bars, restaurants, hotels, retail and manufacturing."
  • Demand for workers is high in those industries, which could indicate employees leaving for greener pastures. That's a good sign for the labor market but something that could increase inflationary pressures.
  • Among active stocks, cruise stocks top the S&P gainers list on encouragement about vaccine efficacy.
  • Brown-Forman is among the weakest following results.
  • Cathie Wood's transparency ETF makes its debut.
  • This morning, Credit Suisse boosted its 2022 forecast on the S&P to 5,200.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.