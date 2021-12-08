Solo Brands EPS misses by $0.05, beats on revenue; issues full year guidance

Dec. 08, 2021 6:55 AM ETSolo Brands, Inc. (DTC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.05.

  • Revenue of $69.4M (+138.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.35M.
  • Press Release
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 56.7% to $18.2M compared to $11.6M in the third quarter last year.
  • Guidance for Full Fiscal Year 2021: Total revenue is expected to be between $344 million and $352 million vs. consensus of $323.83M; Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $107 million and $109 million and fully diluted shares outstanding is expected to be 97.8M as of December 31, 2021.
