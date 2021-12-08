Southwest Airlines boosts revenue guidance ahead of investor event

Dec. 08, 2021 6:58 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Southwest Airlines Experiences Major Flight Cancellations Across U.S.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images News

  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) posts a guidance update ahead of a full investor event scheduled for later in the day.
  • The carrier says it sees Q4 revenue falling 10% to 15% in Q4 compared to the 2019 level to $4.86B to $5.15B vs. $4.72B consensus. The guidance lift is based in part on strong leisure travel demand around the Thanksgiving holiday and continued strength with bookings.
  • On the capital allocation front, Southwest aims to resume dividend payments in 2022.
  • SEC Form 8-K
  • Shares of LUV are down 0.18% premarket to $45.13.
