Tesla sells 52,859 China-made vehicles in November, local deliveries higher
Dec. 08, 2021 7:09 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BYDDFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor245 Comments
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reports China-made electric cars sales slipped 3% M/M and +348% Y/Y to 52,859 units in the month of November - Reuters.
- In October, the company sold 54,391 China-made cars, -3% from 56,006 units in September.
- Tesla (TSLA) exported 21,127 China-made vehicles in the month of November vs. 40,666 in October.
- Local deliveries were 31,732 cars vs. 13,725 in October.
- China's passenger vehicle sales slipped 12.5% Y/Y to 1.85M units for the month.
- China’s wholesale of new energy vehicles ((NEVs)) totaled 429K units last month, +17.9% M/M and 131.7% Y/Y.
- Monthly NEV volume in November accounted for 19.9% of the total domestic passenger car wholesale volume.
- Chinese EV giant BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) reported November sales of 97,242 units, +84.1% Y/Y. New Energy Vehicle sales reached 90,121 units, soaring 252.7% Y/Y.
- In November, Li Auto delivered 13,485 cars, XPeng sold 15,613 vehicles and Nio delivered 10,878 units.
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating company's disclosures related to solar panel fire risk.
- The company posted record revenue and profit in Q3. Produced 237,823 vehicles in Q3 (+64% Y/Y) and delivered 241,391 vehicles (+73%).
- Shares down 0.8% premarket.
- Also read: 'Tesla is taking advantage of the changing dynamics in business economics.'