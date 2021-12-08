Confluent to raise $1B in convertible senior notes offering
Dec. 08, 2021 7:14 AM ET
- Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) trades 4.2% down premarket after it plans to offer $1B principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2027 in a private placement.
- Initial purchasers will be granted 13-days option to purchase up to an additional $100M principal amount of Notes.
- The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Confluent’s Class A common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Confluent’s Class A common stock, at Confluent’s election.
- Net proceeds to be used for paying the cost of the capped call transactions while remaining to be used for general corporate purposes; it may also use partial for acquisitions of, or strategic investments in, complementary businesses, products, services, or technologies.