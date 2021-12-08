Apple working on second-gen AR headset to launch in 2024 - report
Dec. 08, 2021 7:19 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has not even released its first AR headset yet, but the world's most valuable company is already working on the next version, according to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
- Apple (AAPL) shares are up nearly 1% to $172.38 in Wednesday trading and have gained more than 32% year-to-date.
- In an investor note obtained by MacRumors, Kuo notes the second-generation Apple (AAPL) AR headset will launch in 2024, two years after the first version is set to launch. It will be lighter than the first headset, which is expected to weigh around 300 to 400 grams and "seamlessly switch between AR and VR to provide an innovative headset experience."
- The Apple (AAPL) AR headset is expected to be a bit of a niche product, aimed at developers and focused on communication, media consumption and gaming, as Apple prepares to make headway into the metaverse, a phrase first coined by science fiction writer Neal Stephenson as a successor to the Internet.
- The Apple (AAPL) AR headset could have the same computing power as a Mac and would be independent of an iPhone, which would be a change from the first version of the Apple Watch.
- In addition to a lighter form, the second version of the Apple (AAPL) headset would have a change in its form factor, the battery system and a processor from the first generation device. The first-generation device is expected to be mass produced sometime in the second half of 2022, Kuo added.
- On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty raised her price target on Apple (AAPL) to $200, a high on Wall Street, to account for new products, including the headset, an Apple Car and near-term strength in the iPhone and App Store.