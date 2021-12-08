Goodyear Tire & Rubber is called an under the radar EV winner by Deutsche Bank
- Deutsche Bank turns constructive on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) with an upgrade to a Buy rating from Hold. The firm thinks the higher prices for electric vehicle tires will boost profit margins for Goodyear.
- "We view Goodyear as a very large beneficiary from the industry shift to EVs, with very favorable economics and strong early market share traction," notes analyst Emmanuel Rosner.
- Rosner says Goodyear (GT) only has about five or six competitors in the EV space and has achieved a 60% win rate on EV tire deals. Crucially, Rosner and team think Goodyear is poised for earnings growth for many years due to the higher pricing and the acquisition of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company.
- Deutsche Bank assigns a price target of $32 to GT to rep more than 40% upside potential.
- Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) are up 5.44% in premarket trading to $22.87.
