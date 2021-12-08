Quest Resource buys two asset-light waste services companies for about $44 million
Dec. 08, 2021 7:22 AM ETQuest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC)By: SA News Team
- Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) acquired two national asset-light waste and environmental services businesses: Chadds Ford, PA-based, RWS Facility Services and Greenville, SC-based, InStream Environmental.
- The acquisition will expand Quest's presence in the commercial property space and increase industrial market customer base.
- The Company acquired the membership interests of RWS for $33.0M in cash. The Company agreed to acquire the assets of InStream for $11.0M (and an additional $1.5M performance-based consideration).
- The transactions are likely to increase net income and adjusted EBITDA by over 50% annually.
- The transactions are expected to be accretive on a free cash flow per share basis.
- Shares of QRHC +4% premarket.