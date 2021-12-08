Quest Resource buys two asset-light waste services companies for about $44 million

  • Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) acquired two national asset-light waste and environmental services businesses: Chadds Ford, PA-based, RWS Facility Services and Greenville, SC-based, InStream Environmental.
  • The acquisition will expand Quest's presence in the commercial property space and increase industrial market customer base.
  • The Company acquired the membership interests of RWS for $33.0M in cash. The Company agreed to acquire the assets of InStream for $11.0M (and an additional $1.5M performance-based consideration).
  • The transactions are likely to increase net income and adjusted EBITDA by over 50% annually.
  • The transactions are expected to be accretive on a free cash flow per share basis.
  • Shares of QRHC +4% premarket.
