Campbell Soup points to strong demand, higher pricing in holding full-year guidance
Dec. 08, 2021 7:28 AM ETCampbell Soup Company (CPB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reports revenue and organic sales decreased 4% in FQ1 reflecting the expected cycling of year ago retailer inventory replenishment and some industry-wide supply chain disruptions. Consumer demand for the company's brands is noted to have remained elevated.
- Pricing and productivity moderated inflation-driven margin pressure to a degree. Adjusted gross margin fell to 32.5% of sales from 34.5% last year - with higher cost inflation, higher levels of promotional spending and unfavorable mix partially offset by the benefit of recent pricing actions and supply chain productivity improvements.
- CEO outlook: "We expect the steps we are taking to continue to address labor challenges, drive net price realization and improve productivity will lead to solid year-over-year earnings growth in the second half allowing us to maintain our full-year fiscal 2022 guidance."
- CPB reiterated its prior full-year revenue marks.
- Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB) are up 1.36% premarket to $41.68 following the mixed FQ1 earnings report.