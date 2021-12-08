Cenovus Energy bumps up capex, production guidance for 2022
Dec. 08, 2021 7:27 AM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) raises its capital spending plans for next year, forecasting capex in the C$2.6B-C$3B range with total production seen at 780K-820K boe/day.
- FY 2022 capex would be higher than the C$2.3B-$2.7B expected in 2021, and full-year average production would rise ~4% from the 2021 outlook of 750K-790K boe/day.
- The company forecasts FY 2022 average throughput at 530K-580K bbl/day, 6% above 2021 expectations.
- Cenovus expects to spend C$1.4B-C$1.6B in the oil sands, where it anticipates output of 570K-630K boe/day.
- The company says it reaffirms its commitment to growing shareholder returns in 2022, planning to allocate about half of excess free funds flow to shareholder returns, including the planned buyback of up to 146.5M common shares.