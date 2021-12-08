Agrify inks binding LOI to acquire PurePressure for $9M

Dec. 08, 2021 7:40 AM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

business hand pushing acquisition button

pichet_w/iStock via Getty Images

  • Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire Denver based PurePressure, the leader in solventless extraction and advanced ice water hash processing in the cannabis and hemp industry.
  • Pursuant to the deal, Agrify expects to bolster its rapidly expanding extraction division by adding best-in-class solutions to its product mix in two of the fastest growing subcategories in the cannabis and hemp extraction market.
  • PurePressure offers premium solventless processing products and rosin presses to support any operation, big or small.
  • The annual revenue for PurePressure 2021 is currently projected to be approximately $10 million.
  • The parties intend to close the acquisition by the end of December 2021, and the acquisition is expected to be accretive in early 2022.
  • Agrify has agreed to acquire PurePressure for a base purchase price of $9M, consisting of $4M in cash and $5M in unregistered shares of Agrify common stock.
  • There is also an additional earnout opportunity that can bring the total purchase price up to $12M if PurePressure achieves certain financial milestones in 2022 and 2023.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.