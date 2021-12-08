Agrify inks binding LOI to acquire PurePressure for $9M
Dec. 08, 2021 7:40 AM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire Denver based PurePressure, the leader in solventless extraction and advanced ice water hash processing in the cannabis and hemp industry.
- Pursuant to the deal, Agrify expects to bolster its rapidly expanding extraction division by adding best-in-class solutions to its product mix in two of the fastest growing subcategories in the cannabis and hemp extraction market.
- PurePressure offers premium solventless processing products and rosin presses to support any operation, big or small.
- The annual revenue for PurePressure 2021 is currently projected to be approximately $10 million.
- The parties intend to close the acquisition by the end of December 2021, and the acquisition is expected to be accretive in early 2022.
- Agrify has agreed to acquire PurePressure for a base purchase price of $9M, consisting of $4M in cash and $5M in unregistered shares of Agrify common stock.
- There is also an additional earnout opportunity that can bring the total purchase price up to $12M if PurePressure achieves certain financial milestones in 2022 and 2023.