Brown-Forman EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue
Dec. 08, 2021
- Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.49 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $994M (+1% Y/Y) misses by $46M.
- Shares -2.72% PM.
Fiscal 2022 Outlook:
- Net sales: While volatility and uncertainty persists in the operating environment due to COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions, the company remain confident in our growth momentum and have revised our full year outlook from mid-single digit growth to high-single digit growth. Currently, the company are managing through the impact of global supply chain disruptions, including glass supply, and have deployed a number of risk mitigation strategies to address the various constraints on our business. While the company expect supply chain disruptions to persist throughout the fiscal year, we believe the impact will become less significant in the second half of the year.
- Gross margin: The company continue to expect gross margin to be flat or slightly down for the full year compared to fiscal 2021, reflecting the unfavorable impacts of supply chain disruptions, higher input costs related to commodity prices, and higher transportation costs. The outlook reflects the modest positive impact of the January 1, 2022 suspension of tariffs on American whiskey exports to the European Union