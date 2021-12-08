Veritone subsidiary PandoLogic partners with SmartRecruiters for empowering hiring efficiency
Dec. 08, 2021 7:56 AM ETVeritone, Inc. (VERI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- SmartRecruiters, a global leader in enterprise recruitment software, signed a new partnership with PandoLogic, the wholly owned subsidiary of enterprise AI leader, Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI).
- This will power the talent acquisition and intelligent hiring processes through advanced AI technology.
- Companies using SmartRecruiters’ programmatic offering, SmartJobs, will benefit from PandoLogic’s AI-enabled recruitment technology with market-leading talent analytics.
- With the tight labor market expected to continue, employers are looking for recruiting solutions to optimize their competitive advantage without impacting the budget.
- SmartRecruiters will partner with PandoLogic to enhance its SmartJobs Managed Service and In-App Offering which will benefit from PandoLogic's proprietary AI-powered recruitment technology and support via turnkey integration.