Other emerging markets appear unaffected by Turkish lira, but threats loom
Dec. 08, 2021 8:03 AM ETiShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)EMXC, ADRE, EMB, VWOB, EMLCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- So far the Turkish lira's downward spiral hasn't affected other emerging market currencies as many foreign investors have lightened their holdings in Turkey over the past couple of years, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The Turkish lira drops 1.6% against the U.S. dollar in trading on Wednesday, falling to 13.7 lira per greenback. Year-to-date, the lira has lost 46% of its value against the dollar. Turkey has been taking the unorthodox approach of cutting interest rates in the hopes of taming inflation, while other emerging market central banks have used the time-proven method of raising rates when inflation increases.
- The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) has dropped 25% YTD.
- In emerging markets, the turmoil in one country can often spill over into others as investors sell assets from other regions to make up for losses from investments linked to the troubled country.
- "One typical way that contagion would play out is that emerging-market investors sell assets in other areas to offset losses. But because they don't have a big exposure to Turkey anymore, there wasn't that forced selling," Liam Peach, an economist at Capital Economics, told the WSJ.
- Government bondholdings of nonresidents have fallen by more than 50% since the end of 2019 — to $7.8B as of Sept. 15 from $16.1B, Refinitiv data shows. Over that same time period, foreign investors trimmed their holdings in Turkey by almost 40%.
- There are other threats looming over emerging market assets, though. Some analysts say the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to tighten monetary policy is likely drawing yield-seeking capital from riskier parts of the world into the U.S. An index of developing-country sovereign bond spreads, a measure of how much yield they pay above Treasurys, recently hit its highest level in a year, the WSJ said, citing Intercontinental Exchange data.
- The impending tightening in the U.S. policy is also pushing the dollar up, with the WSJ Dollar Index rising to a 15-month high on Nov. 24. The stronger dollar makes it harder for governments and companies to pay back dollar-denominated debt.
- In addition, growth in China, the world's second-largest economy, is slowing. The country is the biggest consumer of commodities and makes up a big chunk of many developing countries' exports. COVID-19 hangs over emerging market economies as well, as poorer countries tend to be less vaccinated than the West.
- See TUR's total return decline in the past year vs. that of other emerging market ETFs EMXC, ADRE, EMB, and EMLC in the graph below.
- ETFs to keep an eye on:EMXC, ADRE, EMB, VWOB, EMLC
- SA contributor Hedge Insider says a breakdown below $18 per share for TUR "could be interesting."