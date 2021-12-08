Weber soars after earnings with short squeeze potential in play
Dec. 08, 2021 8:05 AM ETWeber Inc. (WEBR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Weber (NYSE:WEBR) jumps 8.44% after the company's sales and EPS tallies for FQ4 topped the consensus marks by a sizable margin.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 35% during the quarter to $307 million to account for 15.5% of sales vs. 14.9% a year ago.
- Weber has become a bit of a battleground stock with shorts taking a large position. S3 Partner's Ihor Dusaniwsky reports short interest as a percentage of total float on WEBR of 30.92% with shorts paying a fee of 28.57%. The total short position fell 1.52% over the last week.
- Weber (WEBR) still trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.