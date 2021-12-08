Preclinical data finds GT Biopharma therapy shows promise for tumors; shares up 12%

Dec. 08, 2021 8:23 AM ETGT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Cancer Outbreak

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Preclinical data on GT Biopharma's (NASDAQ:GTBP) GTB-5550 found that the candidate induces natural killer cell activation against a broad spectrum of tumors expressing B7-H3.
  • Shares are up more than 12% in premarket trading.
  • The company also found that a dual camelid bispecific killer engager (BiKE) targeting B7-H3 also display broad activity against B7-H3-expressing tumors.
  • A poster on the data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress this week.
  • GT also said that it would advance GTB-3650, a phase 1 candidate for relapsed/refractory acute myelogenous leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome next year.
  • Last month, GT's CEO and CFO abruptly left the company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.