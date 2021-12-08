Preclinical data finds GT Biopharma therapy shows promise for tumors; shares up 12%
Dec. 08, 2021 8:23 AM ETGT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Preclinical data on GT Biopharma's (NASDAQ:GTBP) GTB-5550 found that the candidate induces natural killer cell activation against a broad spectrum of tumors expressing B7-H3.
- Shares are up more than 12% in premarket trading.
- The company also found that a dual camelid bispecific killer engager (BiKE) targeting B7-H3 also display broad activity against B7-H3-expressing tumors.
- A poster on the data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress this week.
- GT also said that it would advance GTB-3650, a phase 1 candidate for relapsed/refractory acute myelogenous leukemia and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome next year.
- Last month, GT's CEO and CFO abruptly left the company.